    Suspect accused of shooting Duke Energy lineman in the face is sentenced: DA

    By Jesse Ullmann,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e3gSE_0w6GoVut00

    CHARLOTTE ( QUEEN CITY NEWS ) — A suspect who is accused of shooting a Duke Energy line technician in the face during an attempted robbery has been sentenced, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday.

    Officers responded to the incident around 9:30 p.m. on June 18, 2021, near 4100 The Plaza. The Duke Energy worker was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center with serious injuries.

    Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

    An initial investigation stated that the employee was working as a Duke Energy line technician when two men shot him in the face and robbed him of tobacco and a cell phone, records stated.

    23-year-old Sammy Garcia and 20-year-old Javier Martinez-Hernandez were later identified as the suspects, arrested, and charged with attempted murder.

    Garcia pled guilty to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious
    injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon and was sentenced earlier this month to at least ten years in prison.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

    LMS1981
    15h ago
    Maybe during the 10 year sentence some other prisoner will strangle them with a soap-on-a- rope!🤞
    smushy
    15h ago
    Are you kidding me ? 10 years!Unbelievable! Wake up NC
