    FEMA agents stand down in western NC due to threats: Officials

    By Jesse UllmannDerek Dellinger,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34FiCu_0w636poA00

    NORTH CAROLINA ( QUEEN CITY NEWS ) — FEMA agents are standing down across parts of western North Carolina and canceling some meetings because of threats to staff members, according to some local agencies in the region.

    Ashe County Emergency Management said the Federal Emergency Management Agency canceled events in the area due to threats received in other parts of the region.

    The Washington Post reported concerns over an “‘armed militia’ threatening government workers in the region,” which led to FEMA staff stopping work and moving, with one of the noted concerns centered in Rutherford County.

    How to donate and assist Helene victims and survivors across the Carolinas

    Officials said a steady stream of misinformation has been part of the problem in getting to those affected by Helene. FEMA has set up a page to address reported rumors and speculation on their website.

    The Washington Post reported that it “was unclear whether the quoted threat was seen as credible,” but out of an abundance of caution, those FEMA workers will not be traveling to reach out to residents while the agency investigates the threats.

    On Monday, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office announced the arrest of William Jacob Parsons, 44, of Bostic. Deputies said a call into the Rutherford County Communications Center stated that a man “had an assault rifle” and had made a “comment about possibly harming FEMA employees.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ps2o_0w636poA00
    William Jacob Parsons (Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

    Deputies said they were able to get a description of a vehicle the suspect was driving and were able to arrest him. Deputies said Parsons was armed with a handgun and rifle.

    Parsons is charged with Going Armed To The Terror of the Public. Deputies said he posted a $10,000 bond Saturday evening and is currently out of jail.

    MORE: Man accused of threatening FEMA workers with assault rifle in western North Carolina

    According to deputies, “The initial report stated there was a truckload of militia that was involved. However, after further investigation, it was determined Parson acted alone and there were no truckloads of militia going to Lake Lure.”

    A spokesperson for the Office of Governor Roy Cooper released a statement to Queen City News sister station WGHP, stating, “FEMA along with other state, federal, and local response workers are working around the clock to bring assistance to western North Carolina. We are aware of significant misinformation online and reports of threats to response workers on the ground and the safety of responders must be taken seriously. The Governor has directed the Department of Public Safety to identify with local law enforcement the specific threats and rumors and coordinate with FEMA and other partners to ensure safety and security as this recovery effort continues.”

    On Sunday, Ashe County Emergency Management noted that FEMA staff canceled events and meetings in the Lansing and Riverview areas due to the threats in the region, though the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office noted that the threats were in other parts of the state affected by Helene.

    Tragically 94 storm-related deaths in North Carolina have been confirmed so far with that number expected to grow with many still unaccounted for. Some of these areas still remain without power and as of midday Monday several thousand including 8,000 near Black Mountain and Asheville remain without power.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

    Tammy Waters
    10h ago
    FEMA no where to be seen.....just an excuse
    Ashley Garrison
    21h ago
    We don’t need the federal government telling us what we need or don’t need to do to survive. In our neck of the woods, we know how to survive. All FEMA does is get in the way and figure out ways to take from hard working people! WNC Strong!
