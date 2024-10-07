Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Queen City News

    Social Security COLA for 2025 predicted to be lower than 2024

    By Steph Whiteside,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RXAdV_0vy0YoXz00

    ( NewsNation ) — The Social Security Administration will announce a new cost-of-living adjustment on Oct. 10, 2024, with the increase expected to be smaller than last year.

    For 2024, Social Security payments increased 3.2%, but now that inflation has slowed, analysts are predicting a smaller adjustment .

    More than a third of retirees say their checks are a major source of income, with nearly 68 million Americans receiving Social Security benefits in 2024.

    Misinformation, power outages hinder Helene recovery

    The Social Security Administration has adjusted benefits each year since 1975, with changes calculated based on inflation and changes to the consumer price index . The COLA is designed to help seniors keep up with rising prices.

    The August 2024 Consumer Price Index report showed a 2.5% increase in average prices since the previous year, a sign of cooling inflation.

    Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the COLA has been higher in recent years, reaching a maximum of 8.7% in 2023. To keep pace with the Consumer Price Index, the adjustment for 2025 would have to reach a minimum of 2.5%. That’s the amount predicted by analysts.

    However, nonprofit Senior Citizens League is advocating for a bigger adjustment .

    “Ensuring that seniors have enough to feed and house themselves with dignity is a major reason why we advocate for a minimum COLA of 3%,” said executive director Shannon Benton. “TSCL research shows that approximately two-thirds of seniors rely on Social Security for more than half of their monthly income, and 28% depend on it entirely.”

    A 2.5% COLA would mean the average Social Security recipient would get $48 more each month, with the average check coming in at $1,966.

    More Americans than ever rely on programs like Social Security, Medicare: Report

    To qualify for retirement benefits through Social Security, people must compile 40 work credits over their lifetime, with a maximum of four credits allowed each year. In 2024, earning four credits required making more than $6,920. That amount is also expected to increase in 2025 and will be announced at the same time as COLA.

    It’s also possible that the amount of earnings taxed for Social Security will increase from 2024’s income cap of $168,600.

    Social Security recipients will officially be notified of changes to their benefits in September.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Patricia Martin
    6h ago
    there so full of shit !!!! there is no cooling off if you actually shop.
    Crazy
    1d ago
    😤😤😤
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Honda recalls about 1.7 million vehicles over steering issue
    Queen City News10 hours ago
    North Carolina couple returns to home washed away by Helene
    Queen City News3 days ago
    Here’s why experts are so worried about Hurricane Milton
    Queen City News1 day ago
    You will soon receive $291 in SNAP food stamps if you reside in one of these states
    thetransferportalcfb.com2 days ago
    Good News for Seniors: $50 Increase in Monthly Social Security Benefits
    alamogordotownnews.com2 days ago
    8 signs someone is actually not a good person (even if they seem nice on the surface)
    personalbrandingblog.com3 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena28 days ago
    Florida doctor arrested, accused of running deadly ‘pill mill’
    Queen City News2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    WATCH: Dog found tied to pole along Florida interstate ahead of Hurricane Milton
    Queen City News5 hours ago
    28 arrested in drug crackdown in Iredell County: Sheriff’s Office
    Queen City News23 hours ago
    Nearly half of people convicted of the same crimes as Donald Trump are sent to prison, study finds
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    100,000+ people in North Carolina apply for FEMA assistance as agency faces backlash
    Queen City News2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton is now a Category 5 headed for Florida. Here’s what NC can expect
    The News Observer2 days ago
    Dodgers pitcher reportedly robbed while at California racetrack
    Queen City News1 day ago
    Pill press, 4 pounds of drugs found in Chester County home: Sheriff
    Queen City News2 days ago
    Mama bear defeats rival that killed her cub to win Fat Bear Week 2024
    Queen City News21 hours ago
    Aerial tour shows Helene destruction in Chimney Rock, Marshall and Biltmore Village
    Queen City News8 hours ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    K-9 teams return to Raleigh area after rescue efforts turn grim — recovery of 20 bodies in NC mountains
    Queen City News8 hours ago
    Four NC companies donate $2M to Hurricane Helene relief
    Queen City News2 days ago
    NASA video shows Hurricane Milton from space
    Queen City News4 hours ago
    Daylight saving time: Do the Carolinas want to stop changing the clocks?
    Queen City News3 days ago
    Photos: Charlotte Fire Dept. sending crew to storm-ravaged NC mountains
    Queen City News2 days ago
    Fort Mill schools closed Tuesday due to water main break; customers under boil water advisory
    Queen City News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy