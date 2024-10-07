Open in App
    Forecast expected to remain dry and cool with fall-like temps all week

    By Tara Lane,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fYepm_0vy0Xj6900

    (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Here comes the fall feels! A cold front has been moving east through the region, ushering in some cooler and even less humid air for a while. Thankfully, the weather is staying dry for the work being done in the mountains, but as it gets chilly these next several nights, blankets and warm clothing will be needed.

    Building high pressure will give us a sunny stretch through the rest of the week and weekend. Nights & mornings will be cool and crisp, and afternoons pleasantly warm.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30kv7k_0vy0Xj6900
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Tdad_0vy0Xj6900
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nx54y_0vy0Xj6900

    Meantime in the tropics, rapidly intensifying Hurricane Milton continues to move east through the Gulf of Mexico. This is an extremely serious threat to Florida with a potential landfall Wednesday night/early Thursday near the Tampa area. The track keeps it well south of us here in the Carolinas. Locally, we’ll see some high cirrus clouds and it gets breezy on Thursday & Friday.

    Tonight : Mainly clear and cooler. Low 57.

    Tuesday : Sunny and cooler. High 75.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

