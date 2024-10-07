Open in App
    Adaptive bike stolen from 19-year-old with Down syndrome and autism in Gastonia

    By Morgan Frances,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VKXJo_0vxyrn7500

    GASTONIA, N.C. ( QUEEN CITY NEWS ) — A Gastonia family is hoping a news story will help them track down the adaptive bike that was taken right from their driveway over the weekend.

    “How do you tell him? Some mean person just stole your bike?” questioned Kathryn Lariviere.

    Her son, Cam, is 19 years old. As someone with Down syndrome and autism, developmentally, he’s much younger.

    “Cam is non-verbal,” Lariviere said, “which is definitely a challenge for us. He has a communication device. It’s an iPad with pictures on it, which he uses to communicate.”

    Until recently, riding a bike was something he just couldn’t do.

    “This motion with your legs, believe it or not, is just something he has never managed to master,” Lariviere said.

    Lake Lure couple reunited after volunteer rescue pilot threatened with arrest

    A friend of a friend recently bought Cam an adaptive bike, which runs about $1,500.

    “What makes it so adaptive is there’s a handle on the back and an adult pushes it from the back, so with his feet on it, it makes his legs go in that motion, so it’s actually therapy as well as exercise and just fun,” she said.

    But sometime between Thursday and Sunday, someone walked into his family’s driveway and stole his bike, along with Kathryn’s tricycle, which her kids gifted to her for Mother’s Day. Cam was crushed.

    “I talked to Cam, and I told him, ‘Somebody stole your bike. We don’t know who. We’re going to look for it and try to get it back,’ and he grabbed his communication device, and said, ‘bike angry,’ and I said, ‘I know, honey. I’m kind of angry too,’” Lariviere said.

    Back at school this week, he’s having behavior issues and is again communicating he’s angry his bike is gone.

    His mom hopes whoever took it realizes through this story how life-changing this bike has been for Cam, who not only can now ride a bike like any other kid, but he has gained an immense amount of confidence because of it.

    “When you add to the fact that it’s not only his enjoyment; it’s a sense of his independence, and it really is therapy for him,’ Lariviere said. “It’s just kind of really crappy that somebody did this to him.”

    The family reported the theft to police and checked cameras in the area, with no luck. They’re now calling local pawn shops to see if whoever took the adaptive bike tries to sell it for a quick buck.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    Sheila Rochester
    19h ago
    we have one for him
    Anonymous
    1d ago
    I would look into some of the homeless people. I've seen them riding bikes that are way too small for them. I've also seen a few of them riding a bike while guiding another bike
    View all comments
