Volunteers continue to play a large role in recovery efforts following Helene

NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A groundswell of volunteer help from across North Carolina has become a large part of the recovery from the floods that came as a result of Tropical Storm Helene.

Queen City News caught up with two volunteers.

One, a veterinarian from Marshville, has been offering his services for free when he has gone to the most devastated areas. Services he has performed have ranged from treating pets for skin issues to delivering a stillborn foal for a miniature horse who had likely become stressed due to the storm.

Another organized a massive volunteer effort in Jackson County, a far western mountain county that did receive some damage from Helene, but not as much as the areas closer to the Asheville area. Her efforts included what has become known as Operation Air Drop, with pilots landing at the county airport, bringing in supplies for the hardest-hit areas to the east.

The veterinarian, Dr. Robbie Whaley, traveled to Yancey County this past weekend. In pictures shared with Queen City News, there are still massive issues with the roads, and images showed portions of roads washed away and vehicles stuck in what was the path of the flooding.

“We saw a tractor-trailer that was washed into the creek,” said Whaley. “We saw four or five vehicles also in the creek. There was major destruction everywhere, you just couldn’t take it all in.”

The organizer, Crystal Cochran, noted her efforts have continued, with more flights coming into the local airport and word has gotten out about the volunteer effort and the need.

“The pilots love the area and the people so much,” said Cochran. “And they saw all the devastation on their flights and it got out into the aviation network. We have had pilots all from all over the country come coming to bring us this so that we can get it to these people that need it.”

Whaley said he plans on returning to western North Carolina during his time off, and sooner as necessary, to volunteer his time to people needing his services.

