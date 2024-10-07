Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Queen City News

    Volunteers continue to play a large role in recovery efforts following Helene

    By Derek Dellinger,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36pBtr_0vxw3MnR00

    NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A groundswell of volunteer help from across North Carolina has become a large part of the recovery from the floods that came as a result of Tropical Storm Helene.

    Queen City News caught up with two volunteers.

    One, a veterinarian from Marshville, has been offering his services for free when he has gone to the most devastated areas.  Services he has performed have ranged from treating pets for skin issues to delivering a stillborn foal for a miniature horse who had likely become stressed due to the storm.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39TOgD_0vxw3MnR00

    Another organized a massive volunteer effort in Jackson County, a far western mountain county that did receive some damage from Helene, but not as much as the areas closer to the Asheville area.  Her efforts included what has become known as Operation Air Drop, with pilots landing at the county airport, bringing in supplies for the hardest-hit areas to the east.

    North Carolinians using their skills to help victims of Helene

    The veterinarian, Dr. Robbie Whaley, traveled to Yancey County this past weekend.  In pictures shared with Queen City News, there are still massive issues with the roads, and images showed portions of roads washed away and vehicles stuck in what was the path of the flooding.

    “We saw a tractor-trailer that was washed into the creek,” said Whaley.  “We saw four or five vehicles also in the creek.  There was major destruction everywhere, you just couldn’t take it all in.”

    The organizer, Crystal Cochran, noted her efforts have continued, with more flights coming into the local airport and word has gotten out about the volunteer effort and the need.

    “The pilots love the area and the people so much,” said Cochran.  “And they saw all the devastation on their flights and it got out into the aviation network. We have had pilots all from all over the country come coming to bring us this so that we can get it to these people that need it.”

    Whaley said he plans on returning to western North Carolina during his time off, and sooner as necessary, to volunteer his time to people needing his services.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    randy shipley
    1d ago
    OUR GOVERNMENT HAS LET THE VICTIMS DOWN
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    28 arrested in drug crackdown in Iredell County: Sheriff’s Office
    Queen City News17 hours ago
    K-9 teams return to Raleigh area after rescue efforts turn grim — recovery of 20 bodies in NC mountains
    Queen City News2 hours ago
    Photos: Charlotte Fire Dept. sending crew to storm-ravaged NC mountains
    Queen City News2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Some travel routes will be changed forever in Helene’s aftermath
    Queen City News13 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 hours ago
    Mama bear defeats rival that killed her cub to win Fat Bear Week 2024
    Queen City News14 hours ago
    Statesville man found with meth during traffic stop: Sheriff
    Queen City News3 hours ago
    Milton rockets to a Category 5 hurricane as Florida scrambles to clear Helene’s debris
    Queen City News2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Florida doctor arrested, accused of running deadly ‘pill mill’
    Queen City News2 days ago
    1 injured, road closures due to Wilkinson Blvd. wreck
    Queen City News5 hours ago
    Dodgers pitcher reportedly robbed while at California racetrack
    Queen City News20 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton barrels toward Florida
    Queen City News20 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Here’s why experts are so worried about Hurricane Milton
    Queen City News1 day ago
    Pill press, 4 pounds of drugs found in Chester County home: Sheriff
    Queen City News2 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today58 minutes ago
    Video: Nat’l Guard helicopter destroys hurricane relief team’s gear, injures 3: Report
    americanmilitarynews.com1 day ago
    Coldplay announces 2025 US tour stops: Here’s where
    Queen City News1 day ago
    Honda recalls about 1.7 million vehicles over steering issue
    Queen City News4 hours ago
    3 students, driver injured in Union County school bus crash: Sheriff
    Queen City News3 hours ago
    Person in “mental distress” forces way onto CATS bus with a gun: CMPD
    Queen City News2 days ago
    Fort Mill schools closed Tuesday due to water main break; customers under boil water advisory
    Queen City News1 day ago
    NC mom still trying to make direct contact with son in storm-ravaged Spruce Pine
    Queen City News2 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Why you’ll no longer see ‘Wind Chill Warnings’ this winter
    Queen City News3 days ago
    ‘You are going to die’: Tampa mayor warns against ignoring Milton evacuation orders
    Queen City News21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy