    Private pilots are stepping up to provide disaster relief in NC after Helene

    By MayCay Beeler,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jCwEs_0vsoNLSC00

    CHARLOTTE ( QUEEN CITY NEWS ) — The outpouring of volunteers in the wake of Hurricane Helene’s devastation has been overwhelming.

    Thousands of people from all walks of life stepped up to donate, sort, and distribute supplies on the ground and in the air. Many small airports in our state have become hubs for the gathering and distribution of critical supplies.

    How to donate and assist Helene victims and survivors across the Carolinas

    These airports are drawing highly skilled volunteers taking to the skies to carry and drop off life-saving goods in hard-hit areas. These citizens are private pilots- flying their aircraft to remote areas in desperate need of supplies. And it’s all possible thanks to general aviation airports that play a vital role in aviation.

    They are the backbone of America’s aviation system. While the term general aviation is not well-known outside of the pilot community, it encompasses the most diverse flying activities in the United States. According to the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, the U.S. is home to nearly 20,000 airports, including tiny airstrips in the middle of nowhere to sprawling hubs like Charlotte.

    Nationally, there are about 3,000 public-use airports for general aviation that are used for business, recreation, law enforcement, charter flights, flight instruction, medivac, sightseeing, agriculture, personal flying, and more.

    They typically do not have scheduled airline service, with few exceptions. In North Carolina, there are 62 small general aviation airports. More than 90 percent of civil aircraft registered in the U.S are general aviation or G-A aircraft. G-A generates more than $247 billion in economic activity annually and supports 1.2 million jobs.

    Operation Airdrop seeks volunteer pilots to help deliver supplies to Western NC

    These G-A airports are now staging centers for volunteer pilots to fly to other small airports to deliver disaster relief. Queen City News was at Concord Regional this week catching up with volunteers flying to small airports in the western part of our state and places like Gatlinburg Tennessee. Most fly small 4-seater planes that carry about 450 pounds of supplies (depending on how much fuel is onboard, and the weight of the pilots), others are larger aircraft that can carry over 1,000 pounds.

    The expense of the flight comes out of the volunteer pilots’ pockets.

    The cost of flying and owning an aircraft, plus fuel that can cost about $7 per gallon, can be pricey. Not to mention the $10,000 just to earn a private pilot certificate, going up to over $100,000 in training dollars to become a professional pilot. But the volunteer pilots said the expense is worth it, knowing they are making a difference in helping those in need.

    Many factors go into serving as a private pilot flying relief missions. These include preflight planning and weight and balance calculations to ensure the aircraft is loaded with supplies properly- not overweight and not out of the center of gravity envelope.

    There are weather considerations, and pilot limitations including if they are proficient and comfortable flying into small airstrips with short runways.

    If a pilot would like to volunteer their skill and aircraft, see Operation Airdrop .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

    Comments / 14
    "Apparently I'm an Extremist"
    1d ago
    And the Biden/Harris admin has officially ordered ALL PRIVAdrodonations to end. They are not doing anything useful and nowapeople are being threatened with jail time for attempting to assist. The government hates us and this is just further proof. Good thing FEMA wasted billions on fucking illegals instead of actual fucking tax payers. Also, EVERYONE I KNOW, who has filed for the 750 FEMA CREDIT HAS BEEN DENIED. People who lost fucking everything are being denied.
    Sandra Amerson
    2d ago
    Please thank them for us Lumberton people. I did send SVU full today. Wonder what they will cook it all on. Prayers for ALL.
