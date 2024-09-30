Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Queen City News

    Multiple complaints of price gouging in western NC following Hurricane Helene

    By Arri Woodhouse,

    2 days ago

    CHARLOTTE ( QUEEN CITY NEWS ) — Numerous price gouging complaints have been filed in western North Carolina following the impact of Hurricane Helene.

    Attorney General Josh Stein provided an update Monday on complaints stating The Dept. of Justice has received 64 complaints of alleged price gouging in western North Carolina. Most are hotel rates, grocery, and fuel prices from Watauga, McDowell, and Cleveland counties.

    The Attorney General’s Office is investigating these complaints and has sent ‘three civil investigative demands into some of the complaints’.

    ‘Do not travel to Western NC’: I-40 is impassable in several locations

    “People in the western part of the state are still struggling to get connected to phones and the internet, and we know it may be hard for them to file complaints with our office right now. The last thing they need is to get scammed while they’re trying to recover,” Stein said in a statement regarding the ongoing crisis in western North Carolina.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fyUWs_0vpLiODe00
      FLETCHER, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 29: People wait in line for gasoline in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 29, 2024 in Fletcher, North Carolina. At least 90 people have been killed across the southeastern U.S. due to the hurricane, according to published reports, which made landfall as a category 4 storm on Thursday. Millions are without power, according to the reports. The White House declared major disasters in North Carolina and Florida, freeing up federal emergency management money for those areas. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tKVef_0vpLiODe00
      FLETCHER, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 29: People wait on others to pump gasoline in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 29, 2024 in Fletcher, North Carolina. At least 90 people have been killed across the southeastern U.S. due to the hurricane, according to published reports, which made landfall as a category 4 storm on Thursday. Millions are without power, according to the reports. The White House declared major disasters in North Carolina and Florida, freeing up federal emergency management money for those areas. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

    Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, warns the public to be aware of emerging scams and to report suspected fraud and price gouging to the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 1-866-720-5721 or online at www.justice.gov/DisasterComplaintForm .

    “It is unfathomable that scammers will try to profit from the devastation caused by a natural disaster, but fraudsters will stop at nothing to fill their pockets,” said U.S. Attorney King.

    Possible types of natural disaster scams include:

    • Fraudulent charities soliciting donations for disaster victims often mimic the names of well-known organizations or appear linked to the disaster.
    • Scammers impersonate government officials, offering disaster relief in exchange for personal information or money.
    • Fraudsters posing as insurance representatives to collect payments or personal data.
    • Scammers promote non-existent businesses or investment opportunities related to disaster recovery, such as rebuilding or flood-proofing.
    • Fraudsters promising expedient home repairs requiring upfront payment or downpayment.
    • Price gouging for essential goods and services needed by disaster victims.
    • Theft from evacuated homes and businesses during or after the disaster.

    How to protect yourself from disaster fraud scams:

    • Donate only to well-known charities after verifying them through trusted sources.
    • Do not respond to unsolicited requests for donations via email, phone, or text, and do not click on links in unsolicited messages.
    • Do not assume that online or social media charity solicitations are legitimate. Verify first!
    • Use credit cards or checks for donations, instead of sending cash, via wire transfers, or via peer-to-peer mobile payment apps.
    • Always keep in mind that government agencies and legitimate organizations will not ask for money or personal information via phone or email. When in doubt, contact the agency directly using a verified phone number or website.
    • For storm-related repairs, hire contractors that are reputable and always verify references. Beware of contractors who knock on your door or make unsolicited contact, and/or make promises that are too good to be true. Avoid making a large downpayment or paying in full before the repairs are finished.
    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 21
    Add a Comment
    crazy neighbor
    11h ago
    they stores need to be fined and I mean find stiffly so they'll stop their stupid shit price gouge and just because they can order the damn government when you need them too busy worrying about illegal asses
    Creatvone
    11h ago
    In Asheville the price of green and orange hair dye is way over my head. HELP
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Gruesome details released in autopsy report for missing Charlotte woman found dead
    Queen City News9 hours ago
    MLB legend Pete Rose’s cause of death revealed
    Queen City News1 day ago
    York County woman dies in hospital, 29 storm-related deaths confirmed in SC
    Queen City News3 days ago
    Baby Born with 4 Arms, 4 Legs, and 2 Hearts in Rare Birth Defect: Miraculous Yet Tragic
    Shin2 days ago
    Mules deliver aid to N.C. as major roads remain impassable after Helene
    Axios2 days ago
    Tropical Storm Kirk forms, forecast to become large, powerful hurricane this week: NHC
    fox13seattle.com2 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Meek Mill Wants to Pay $100,000 to Hire an Investigative Team to Find ‘Every Specific Detail’ Linking His Name to Diddy’s Case
    Complex8 days ago
    Michael Jordan Announces Massive Donation Following Hurricane Helene
    tigerdroppings.com2 days ago
    Helicopter pilot threatened with arrest after flying rescue missions in flood-ravaged NC
    New York Post9 hours ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Chevy and GMC truck owners could get up to $12,700 as part of $35M settlement
    Queen City News9 hours ago
    80+ flights from Concord to Western NC bring nearly 50,000 lbs of supplies after Hurricane Helene
    Queen City News1 day ago
    ‘Damage is unimaginable’ in Chimney Rock after images show half of village wiped out
    Queen City News2 days ago
    Two state parks near Charlotte among those in NC closed through end of October from Helene damage
    Queen City News7 hours ago
    A Mom Went to Check on Her House During the Hurricane. Her Kids Later Received a Photo of It Floating in Floodwaters
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Wyoming town told to ‘ready’ for evacuation as wildfire spreads 32,000 acres
    Queen City News5 hours ago
    Man hit and killed by car while walking across the street in northwest Charlotte identified: CMPD
    Queen City News2 days ago
    Humane Society of Charlotte offers discounted adoptions for animals from Asheville
    Queen City News1 day ago
    Frank Fritz of ‘American Pickers’ dies
    Queen City News1 day ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA19 days ago
    Port workers strike for first time in nearly 50 years
    Queen City News1 day ago
    NASCAR Owners Joe Gibbs & Rick Hendrick, Driver Greg Biffle, Use Their Private Helicopters & Planes To Bring Aid To Western North Carolina Amid Historical Flooding
    Whiskey Riff2 days ago
    Dad, 75, Clung to Tree for Hours Before Being Swept Away by Helene Floodwaters in Front of His Family
    People1 day ago
    Blowing Rock families struggle to get to Boone amid road washouts
    Queen City News5 days ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    North Carolina's Ski Resorts Are Reeling After Hurricane Helene
    Powder2 days ago
    Harris Teeter announces free water, ice distribution to Boone, Asheville community
    Queen City News3 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy