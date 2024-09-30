Multiple complaints of price gouging in western NC following Hurricane Helene

CHARLOTTE ( QUEEN CITY NEWS ) — Numerous price gouging complaints have been filed in western North Carolina following the impact of Hurricane Helene.

Attorney General Josh Stein provided an update Monday on complaints stating The Dept. of Justice has received 64 complaints of alleged price gouging in western North Carolina. Most are hotel rates, grocery, and fuel prices from Watauga, McDowell, and Cleveland counties.

The Attorney General’s Office is investigating these complaints and has sent ‘three civil investigative demands into some of the complaints’.

“People in the western part of the state are still struggling to get connected to phones and the internet, and we know it may be hard for them to file complaints with our office right now. The last thing they need is to get scammed while they’re trying to recover,” Stein said in a statement regarding the ongoing crisis in western North Carolina.

FLETCHER, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 29: People wait in line for gasoline in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 29, 2024 in Fletcher, North Carolina. At least 90 people have been killed across the southeastern U.S. due to the hurricane, according to published reports, which made landfall as a category 4 storm on Thursday. Millions are without power, according to the reports. The White House declared major disasters in North Carolina and Florida, freeing up federal emergency management money for those areas. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

FLETCHER, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 29: People wait on others to pump gasoline in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 29, 2024 in Fletcher, North Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, warns the public to be aware of emerging scams and to report suspected fraud and price gouging to the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 1-866-720-5721 or online at www.justice.gov/DisasterComplaintForm .

“It is unfathomable that scammers will try to profit from the devastation caused by a natural disaster, but fraudsters will stop at nothing to fill their pockets,” said U.S. Attorney King.

Possible types of natural disaster scams include:

Fraudulent charities soliciting donations for disaster victims often mimic the names of well-known organizations or appear linked to the disaster.

Scammers impersonate government officials, offering disaster relief in exchange for personal information or money.

Fraudsters posing as insurance representatives to collect payments or personal data.

Scammers promote non-existent businesses or investment opportunities related to disaster recovery, such as rebuilding or flood-proofing.

Fraudsters promising expedient home repairs requiring upfront payment or downpayment.

Price gouging for essential goods and services needed by disaster victims.

Theft from evacuated homes and businesses during or after the disaster.

How to protect yourself from disaster fraud scams:

Donate only to well-known charities after verifying them through trusted sources.

Do not respond to unsolicited requests for donations via email, phone, or text, and do not click on links in unsolicited messages.

Do not assume that online or social media charity solicitations are legitimate. Verify first!

Use credit cards or checks for donations, instead of sending cash, via wire transfers, or via peer-to-peer mobile payment apps.

Always keep in mind that government agencies and legitimate organizations will not ask for money or personal information via phone or email. When in doubt, contact the agency directly using a verified phone number or website.

For storm-related repairs, hire contractors that are reputable and always verify references. Beware of contractors who knock on your door or make unsolicited contact, and/or make promises that are too good to be true. Avoid making a large downpayment or paying in full before the repairs are finished.

