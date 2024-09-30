Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Queen City News

    Over 90,000 Georgia residents told to shelter in place after fire at chemical plant

    By The Associated Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2YCU_0vol9PYI00

    CONYERS, Ga. (AP) — More than 90,000 residents in a county east of Atlanta were told to keep sheltering in place Monday and businesses were told to stay closed a day after a chemical plant fire sent a massive plume of dark smoke high into the sky that could been seen from miles away.

    Air quality surveys done by the Environmental Protection Agency and the state Environmental Protection Division “revealed the harmful irritant chlorine” detected in the air from the fire at the BioLab plant in Conyers, Georgia, the Rockdale County Government said in statement early Monday.

    What are ‘zombie’ fires, and why are they becoming more common?

    “For everyone sheltering in place, the best practice is to turn the air conditioning off and keep windows and doors shut,” the statement said of the accident that has affected the entire county.

    The fire was brought under control around 4 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

    Interstate 20, which was shut down in both directions in the area on Sunday, was reopened Monday morning, officials said.

    People in the northern part of Rockdale County, north of Interstate 20, were ordered to evacuate on Sunday and others were told to shelter in place.

    Sheriff’s office spokesperson Christine Nesbitt did not know the number of people evacuated, although it covered a large portion of the community of Conyers. Media reports said the number was 17,000.

    The fire ignited when a sprinkler head malfunctioned around 5 a.m. Sunday at the BioLab plant in Conyers, Rockdale County Fire Chief Marian McDaniel told reporters. The malfunction caused water to mix with a water-reactive chemical, producing a plume of chemicals.

    McDaniel said there were employees inside the plant but no injuries have been reported at this time, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported .

    Video: Manhole cover thrown into air by underground fire

    BioLab’s website says it is the swimming pool and spa water care division of Lawrenceville, Georgia-based KIK Consumer Products. Automated messages at two phone numbers for the company said to call back during business hours. An email was sent to the company Monday.

    “We are actively responding to an occurrence at our facility in Conyers, Georgia,” a BioLab representative said in a statement provided to the Journal-Constitution. “Our employees are accounted for with no injuries reported. Our team is on the scene, working with first responders and local authorities to assess and contain the situation.”

    A small fire on the plant’s roof was initially contained but reignited Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    After employees swept away in Helene flooding, Tennessee factory under investigation
    Queen City News3 hours ago
    Two Charlotte families displaced from fires caused by unattended candles
    Queen City News6 hours ago
    Frank Fritz of ‘American Pickers’ dies
    Queen City News1 day ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja41 minutes ago
    Blue Ridge Parkway to be closed indefinitely: National Park Service
    Queen City News3 hours ago
    Chevy and GMC truck owners could get up to $12,700 as part of $35M settlement
    Queen City News4 hours ago
    York County woman dies in hospital, 29 storm-related deaths confirmed in SC
    Queen City News2 days ago
    Helene’s death toll surpasses 150 as crews continue to search for survivors
    Queen City News1 day ago
    Video: Helene floods ravage North Carolina’s Chimney Rock village
    Queen City News1 day ago
    Mules becoming essential to get supplies to NC communities cut off by Helene
    Queen City News18 hours ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA3 days ago
    80+ flights from Concord to Western NC bring nearly 50,000 lbs of supplies after Hurricane Helene
    Queen City News1 day ago
    LOOK: Cockroaches rode out Helene in unusual hiding spot
    Queen City News1 day ago
    Man hit and killed by car while walking across the street in northwest Charlotte identified: CMPD
    Queen City News2 days ago
    These are the fastest, most satisfying fast food chains: new study
    Queen City News1 day ago
    Parents spot kids in 7-Eleven robbery footage, turn them in to police
    Queen City News7 hours ago
    Gruesome details released in autopsy report for missing Charlotte woman found dead
    Queen City News5 hours ago
    Two teenagers caught after drive-by shooting in Chester County: Sheriff
    Queen City News1 day ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    MLB legend Pete Rose’s cause of death revealed
    Queen City News22 hours ago
    Wendy’s unveils Krabby Patty burger, SpongeBob-inspired Frosty
    Queen City News5 hours ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Humane Society of Charlotte offers discounted adoptions for animals from Asheville
    Queen City News1 day ago
    ‘Trauma surgeons and operating suites.’ Mobile hospital deploys to aid storm victims
    Queen City News1 day ago
    Picture Day gives Huntersville teen a snapshot of cancer-free life
    Queen City News1 day ago
    Walz on Tiananmen Square screw-up: ‘I’m a knucklehead at times’
    Queen City News19 hours ago
    Think again before taking boat on Lake Wylie: Sheriff
    Queen City News2 days ago
    Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Response Team in Buncombe County assisting in relief efforts
    Queen City News1 day ago
    ‘People lost their houses.’ Mudslides from Helene leave devastation in Watauga County
    Queen City News23 hours ago
    30 storm deaths confirmed in Buncombe County
    Queen City News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy