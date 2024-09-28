Charlotte FC visits Inter Miami after shutout victory

MIAMI, Fla. (AP) — Charlotte FC (11-11-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (19-4-7, first in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK : LINE Inter Miami CF -203, Charlotte FC +453, Draw +363; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the New England Revolution 4-0, Charlotte FC plays Inter Miami.

Miami is 14-4-4 against conference opponents. Miami is first in the Eastern Conference with 67 goals. Luis Suarez leads the team with 17.

Charlotte is 9-8-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte has a 3-0-2 record in games it records a pair of goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Miami won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Suarez has scored 17 goals and added six assists for Miami. Julian Gressel has four assists over the last 10 games.

Patrick Agyemang has scored eight goals and added three assists for Charlotte. Ashley Westwood has five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 7-1-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Charlotte: 2-5-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Leo Afonso (injured), Diego Gomez (injured), Facundo Farias (injured), Carlos Joaquim Antunes Dos Santos (injured), Matias Rojas (injured), David Martinez (injured), Nicolas Freire (injured).

Charlotte: Jahlane Forbes (injured), Nikola Petkovic (injured).

