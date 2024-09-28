Investigation underway after 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Salisbury: Police

SALISBURY, N.C. ( QUEEN CITY NEWS ) — A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night while walking in Salisbury, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Around 7:35 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, officers responded to the 300 block of North Fulton Street about a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but died when he got there, officials said.

Investigators believe the boy was walking in the 500 block of North Ellis Street when he was shot by an unknown subject(s). They say he was able to walk to the 300 block of North Fulton Street before collapsing. That’s about a quarter-mile from where the shooting was said to have taken place.

No arrests have been made and authorities are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information should contact Lt. Casper at 704-638-5333, 704-638-5211, or email investigations@salisburync.gov.

