    Queen City News

    Investigation underway after 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Salisbury: Police

    By Logan Jennes,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u8fLu_0vnBBBUM00

    SALISBURY, N.C. ( QUEEN CITY NEWS ) — A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night while walking in Salisbury, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

    Around 7:35 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, officers responded to the 300 block of North Fulton Street about a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but died when he got there, officials said.

    Officials investigating intentionally set fire in NW Charlotte: CFD

    Investigators believe the boy was walking in the 500 block of North Ellis Street when he was shot by an unknown subject(s). They say he was able to walk to the 300 block of North Fulton Street before collapsing. That’s about a quarter-mile from where the shooting was said to have taken place.

    No arrests have been made and authorities are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information should contact Lt. Casper at 704-638-5333, 704-638-5211, or email investigations@salisburync.gov.

    This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

    Shamar Gillespie
    1d ago
    LLBJ I LOVE YOU BOY
