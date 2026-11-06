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📅 Quapaw Nation Veterans’ Dinner honors service Nov. 8, 2026

8 days ago
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📅 Veterans’ Dinner honoring service on November 8, 2026

Join the Quapaw Nation Veterans’ Dinner 2026 for an evening of gratitude and fellowship honoring our Veterans.

When: Sunday, November 8, 2026

  • Social Hour: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM
  • Dinner: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Where:
Downstream Casino Resort Pavilion
69300 E Nee Rd, Quapaw, OK 74363

This special event is dedicated to recognizing the service, sacrifice, and dedication of Veterans, and offers time to connect, share stories, and show appreciation.

RSVP & Questions:
Contact the organizers for RSVP details or any questions about the Veterans’ Dinner.

Staying overnight?
A hotel room block is available at Downstream Casino Resort. Use room block code QUAPVET when making your reservation.

More Info: Calendar • Quapaw Nation Veterans’ Dinner 2026

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