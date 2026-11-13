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Quantico
💻 Quantico VA IT Jobs – Multiple Cleared Roles Paying $100K–$150K+
5 days ago
Quantico’s IT scene is busy, especially for cleared pros. If you’ve got DoD experience and active clearance, there are several strong roles open right now.
Senior Network Routing Design Engineer
- Employer: StratasCorp Technologies
- Location: Quantico, VA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $150,000
- Clearance: Active Secret
- Highlights: Lead design and optimization of large DoD enterprise networks using Cisco/Juniper/Brocade. Heavy work with BGP, OSPF, MPLS, VPNs, and network security for Navy, Marine Corps, DISA, and Joint environments.
NCIS Cyber Security Analyst (TS/SCI)
- Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)
- Location: Quantico, VA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $106,275 – $143,783
- Clearance: Active TS/SCI (or TS with SCI eligibility)
- Highlights: Support NCIS cyber and RMF work, including ACAS scans, STIG reviews, eMASS, and A&A packages. Great fit if you have 5+ years Navy cybersecurity/RMF experience and a CompTIA Security+ CE.
Network Engineer
- Employer: Full Visibility LLC
- Location: Quantico, VA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Clearance: Active Top Secret (CI poly may be required)
- Highlights: Hands-on LAN/WAN engineering with Cisco/Juniper, TACLANEs, MPLS/VPNs, and traffic engineering. You’ll design and support secure networks for sensitive federal missions and may serve as a technical team or task lead.
System Administrator
- Employer: Yakshna Solutions
- Location: Quantico, VA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $110,000 + benefits
- Clearance: Active Top Secret
- Highlights: Administer Windows Server and RHEL environments, virtualization (VMware), NetApp storage, backups, and DISA STIG/ACAS-based hardening. Comes with 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and training support.
If one of these feels close, click through, double-check the requirements, and get your resume in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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