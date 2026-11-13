Quantico’s IT scene is busy, especially for cleared pros. If you’ve got DoD experience and active clearance, there are several strong roles open right now.

Employer: StratasCorp Technologies

StratasCorp Technologies Location: Quantico, VA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $150,000

Clearance: Active Secret

Highlights: Lead design and optimization of large DoD enterprise networks using Cisco/Juniper/Brocade. Heavy work with BGP, OSPF, MPLS, VPNs, and network security for Navy, Marine Corps, DISA, and Joint environments.

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

Location: Quantico, VA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $106,275 – $143,783

Clearance: Active TS/SCI (or TS with SCI eligibility)

(or TS with SCI eligibility) Highlights: Support NCIS cyber and RMF work, including ACAS scans, STIG reviews, eMASS, and A&A packages. Great fit if you have 5+ years Navy cybersecurity/RMF experience and a CompTIA Security+ CE.

Employer: Full Visibility LLC

Location: Quantico, VA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Clearance: Active Top Secret (CI poly may be required)

(CI poly may be required) Highlights: Hands-on LAN/WAN engineering with Cisco/Juniper, TACLANEs, MPLS/VPNs, and traffic engineering. You’ll design and support secure networks for sensitive federal missions and may serve as a technical team or task lead.

Employer: Yakshna Solutions

Location: Quantico, VA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $110,000 + benefits

+ benefits Clearance: Active Top Secret

Highlights: Administer Windows Server and RHEL environments, virtualization (VMware), NetApp storage, backups, and DISA STIG/ACAS-based hardening. Comes with 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and training support.

If one of these feels close, click through, double-check the requirements, and get your resume in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.