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Quantico
🚔 Quantico, VA Public Safety Roles With Multiple TS/SCI Openings
5 days ago
Quantico is buzzing with cleared roles tied to national security and intelligence work. If you’ve got a TS/SCI and like mission-focused jobs, these are worth a look.
All Source Intelligence Analyst – Mid (Contractor Lead) – DCSA FOCI
- Employer: Bart & Associates, Inc. (B&A)
- Location: Stafford / Quantico, VA
- Type: Full-time (contingent on contract award)
- Salary: $105,000 – $170,000 annually
- Clearance: Active TS/SCI (adjudicated within last 5 years)
- Support the DCSA FOCI Expansion Mission as the lead analyst for the Due Diligence Division, digging into business and security data to spot risk trends and anomalies. Ideal if you have a strong background in risk/competitive intelligence and love working with tools like Bloomberg, LexisNexis, and Capital IQ.
Risk Mitigation Specialist – Mid (Contractor Lead) – DCSA FOCI
- Employer: Bart & Associates, Inc. (B&A)
- Location: Stafford / Quantico, VA (primarily at DCSA facilities)
- Type: Full-time (contingent on contract award)
- Salary: $105,000 – $170,000 annually
- Clearance: Active TS/SCI (adjudicated within last 5 years)
- Lead risk management and treatment work for DCSA’s Risk Management Division, focused on foreign ownership, control, or influence. Great fit if you have 8+ years in risk management or due diligence and want to shape how national security risks are handled.
Intelligence Collection Manager – Junior
- Employer: Castalia Systems
- Location: Quantico, VA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000 – $80,000 annually
- Clearance: TS/SCI (may require CI poly)
- Work with MCIA to plan and task Multi-INT collection (HUMINT, SIGINT, GEOINT, MASINT, OSINT) and support ongoing operations. Good for someone with 3+ years of intel analysis who wants hands-on collection management and direct impact on Marine Corps missions.
Desk Officer
- Employer: Trinzic (future spin-off from KBR Mission Technology Solutions)
- Location: Quantico, VA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $165,600 – $202,400 (Virginia area range)
- Clearance: Active TS/SCI
- High-impact desk officer role managing intelligence flows, drafting key documents, and briefing senior leaders. Best for seasoned pros with 10+ years’ experience who want to steer complex intel operations and shape strategic outcomes.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar openings you can explore.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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