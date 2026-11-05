🚔 Quantico, VA Public Safety Roles With Multiple TS/SCI Openings

Quantico is buzzing with cleared roles tied to national security and intelligence work. If you’ve got a TS/SCI and like mission-focused jobs, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bart & Associates, Inc. (B&A)

Bart & Associates, Inc. (B&A) Location: Stafford / Quantico, VA

Type: Full-time (contingent on contract award)

(contingent on contract award) Salary: $105,000 – $170,000 annually

annually Clearance: Active TS/SCI (adjudicated within last 5 years)

(adjudicated within last 5 years) Support the DCSA FOCI Expansion Mission as the lead analyst for the Due Diligence Division, digging into business and security data to spot risk trends and anomalies. Ideal if you have a strong background in risk/competitive intelligence and love working with tools like Bloomberg, LexisNexis, and Capital IQ.

Employer: Bart & Associates, Inc. (B&A)

Bart & Associates, Inc. (B&A) Location: Stafford / Quantico, VA (primarily at DCSA facilities)

(primarily at DCSA facilities) Type: Full-time (contingent on contract award)

(contingent on contract award) Salary: $105,000 – $170,000 annually

annually Clearance: Active TS/SCI (adjudicated within last 5 years)

(adjudicated within last 5 years) Lead risk management and treatment work for DCSA’s Risk Management Division, focused on foreign ownership, control, or influence. Great fit if you have 8+ years in risk management or due diligence and want to shape how national security risks are handled.

Employer: Castalia Systems

Castalia Systems Location: Quantico, VA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $80,000 annually

annually Clearance: TS/SCI (may require CI poly)

(may require CI poly) Work with MCIA to plan and task Multi-INT collection (HUMINT, SIGINT, GEOINT, MASINT, OSINT) and support ongoing operations. Good for someone with 3+ years of intel analysis who wants hands-on collection management and direct impact on Marine Corps missions.

Employer: Trinzic (future spin-off from KBR Mission Technology Solutions )

Trinzic (future spin-off from ) Location: Quantico, VA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $165,600 – $202,400 (Virginia area range)

(Virginia area range) Clearance: Active TS/SCI

High-impact desk officer role managing intelligence flows, drafting key documents, and briefing senior leaders. Best for seasoned pros with 10+ years’ experience who want to steer complex intel operations and shape strategic outcomes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.