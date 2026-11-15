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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Quakertown
Looking for a new four-legged friend in Quakertown, PA? These adoptable dogs are waiting in foster care with All The Paws Animal Rescue and would love a cozy home of their own.
Dona
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Adult (about 4 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White
- Personality: Sweet, gentle, affectionate, snuggly; playful but not hyper
- Energy level: Moderate; loves fun days at the pool and quiet cuddle time
- Behavior: Shy with new people at first, then warms up after a few hours
- Adoption fee: $575
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue - Quakertown, PA Foster
Dona sounds perfect for someone who wants a calm, loving companion to share the couch and enjoy relaxed days together. 👉 Meet Dona and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dixie
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Husky mix
- Age: Young (about 3 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Personality: Laid-back, affectionate, social, goofy smile
- Energy level: Nice balance of active and relaxed
- Likes: Walks, fetch, car rides, snuggling with her people
- Adoption fee: $575
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue - Quakertown, PA Foster
Dixie would be a great match for someone who enjoys getting outside, then coming home to a snuggly best friend. 👉 Meet Dixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ramen
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Baby (about 17 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Personality: Very sweet, snuggly, loves being close to his people
- Energy level: Medium; playful but also laid-back
- Likes: Toys, walks, cuddling
- Good with: Kids, cats, and other dogs
- Training: Already crate trained (in progress per listing)
- Adoption fee: $800
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue - Quakertown, PA Foster
Ramen sounds like a wonderful little family dog who fits in well with kids and other pets. 👉 Meet Ramen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Vondie
- Breed: Hound / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (about 14 weeks)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Personality: Very sweet, gentle, loves to snuggle, “little shadow” type pup
- Energy level: Medium-low; playful but loves to relax with her person
- Good with: Kids, cats, and other dogs
- Adoption fee: $575
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue - Quakertown, PA Foster
Vondie sounds ideal if you want a soft, cuddly puppy who enjoys being by your side all day. 👉 Meet Vondie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wolverine
- Breed: Belgian Malinois / Shepherd mix
- Age: Baby (about 4 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Personality: Sweet, easygoing, social, affectionate, very smart
- Energy/behavior: Calm for a puppy, enjoys time with people
- Likes: Car rides, walks
- Training: Walks well on leash; making great progress with crate training
- Adoption fee: $575
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue - Quakertown, PA Foster
Wolverine could be a wonderful match for someone who wants a bright, trainable pup with a relaxed nature. 👉 Meet Wolverine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Quakertown, PA, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. You can contact All The Paws Animal Rescue - Quakertown, PA Foster through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to ask about meet-and-greets and adoption details.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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