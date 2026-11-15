Looking for a new four-legged friend in Quakertown, PA? These adoptable dogs are waiting in foster care with All The Paws Animal Rescue and would love a cozy home of their own.

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Personality: Sweet, gentle, affectionate, snuggly; playful but not hyper

Sweet, gentle, affectionate, snuggly; playful but not hyper Energy level: Moderate; loves fun days at the pool and quiet cuddle time

Moderate; loves fun days at the pool and quiet cuddle time Behavior: Shy with new people at first, then warms up after a few hours

Shy with new people at first, then warms up after a few hours Adoption fee: $575

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue - Quakertown, PA Foster

Dona sounds perfect for someone who wants a calm, loving companion to share the couch and enjoy relaxed days together. 👉 Meet Dona and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Husky mix

Labrador Retriever / Husky mix Age: Young (about 3 years)

Young (about 3 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream

Cream Personality: Laid-back, affectionate, social, goofy smile

Laid-back, affectionate, social, goofy smile Energy level: Nice balance of active and relaxed

Nice balance of active and relaxed Likes: Walks, fetch, car rides, snuggling with her people

Walks, fetch, car rides, snuggling with her people Adoption fee: $575

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue - Quakertown, PA Foster

Dixie would be a great match for someone who enjoys getting outside, then coming home to a snuggly best friend. 👉 Meet Dixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Baby (about 17 weeks)

Baby (about 17 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Personality: Very sweet, snuggly, loves being close to his people

Very sweet, snuggly, loves being close to his people Energy level: Medium; playful but also laid-back

Medium; playful but also laid-back Likes: Toys, walks, cuddling

Toys, walks, cuddling Good with: Kids, cats, and other dogs

Training: Already crate trained (in progress per listing)

Already (in progress per listing) Adoption fee: $800

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue - Quakertown, PA Foster

Ramen sounds like a wonderful little family dog who fits in well with kids and other pets. 👉 Meet Ramen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound / Labrador Retriever mix

Hound / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (about 14 weeks)

Baby (about 14 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Personality: Very sweet, gentle, loves to snuggle, “little shadow” type pup

Very sweet, gentle, loves to snuggle, “little shadow” type pup Energy level: Medium-low; playful but loves to relax with her person

Medium-low; playful but loves to relax with her person Good with: Kids, cats, and other dogs

Adoption fee: $575

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue - Quakertown, PA Foster

Vondie sounds ideal if you want a soft, cuddly puppy who enjoys being by your side all day. 👉 Meet Vondie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois / Shepherd mix

Belgian Malinois / Shepherd mix Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Personality: Sweet, easygoing, social, affectionate, very smart

Sweet, easygoing, social, affectionate, very smart Energy/behavior: Calm for a puppy, enjoys time with people

Calm for a puppy, enjoys time with people Likes: Car rides, walks

Car rides, walks Training: Walks well on leash; making great progress with crate training

Walks well on leash; making great progress with Adoption fee: $575

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue - Quakertown, PA Foster

Wolverine could be a wonderful match for someone who wants a bright, trainable pup with a relaxed nature. 👉 Meet Wolverine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Quakertown, PA, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. You can contact All The Paws Animal Rescue - Quakertown, PA Foster through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to ask about meet-and-greets and adoption details.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.