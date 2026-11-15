undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Playful & Sweet Kittens Ready for Adoption in Quakertown, PA
Quakertown has some very special kittens looking for loving homes right now. All are in foster care with All The Paws Animal Rescue and are already well on their way to being wonderful family cats.
Cody
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 9 months
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white tuxedo with a little heart on his nose
- Personality: Laid-back, easygoing, social, friendly, snuggly
- Good with: Kids, cats, and dogs
- Litter box trained: Yes
- Vet care: Neutered, up to date on vaccinations (per listing)
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue – Quakertown, PA Foster
Cody is a gentle, people-loving kitten who fits in just about anywhere and has a soft spot for canned food. 👉 Meet Cody and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ariana
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 4 months
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Personality: Shy, slow-to-warm, bonds deeply once she trusts you
- Ideal home: Patient adopter willing to give her time and gentle handling
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue – Quakertown, PA Foster
Ariana is a little wallflower who will reward patience with a very special bond. 👉 Meet Ariana and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Danny
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 6 months
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Personality: Outgoing, confident, very social, talkative and cuddly but active
- Behavior: Loves people, purrs loudly, seeks attention, explores new places easily
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue – Quakertown, PA Foster
Danny is a bold, people-focused kitten who settles in fast and loves both affection and adventure. 👉 Meet Danny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Archie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 4.5 months
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Personality: Playful and cuddly, sweet and friendly
- Good with: Kids, cats, and dogs
- Litter box trained: Yes
- Vet care: Neutered, up to date on vaccinations (per listing)
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue – Quakertown, PA Foster
Archie is that perfect mix of fun and snuggles and does well in a busy family setting. 👉 Meet Archie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Deebo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 12 weeks
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Personality: Very chatty, vocal, sweet once he warms up
- Behavior: A bit shy at first, then melts with head scratches and shows his softer side
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue – Quakertown, PA Foster
Deebo fills the house with cute little chirps and will be a fun companion for someone who enjoys a talkative kitten. 👉 Meet Deebo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Evie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 4 months
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white tuxedo with unique nose markings
- Personality: Spicy, independent, shy at first, prefers slow introductions
- Behavior: May hiss if rushed; wants to interact on her own terms
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue – Quakertown, PA Foster
Evie is perfect for someone who appreciates a sassy kitten with a big personality and is happy to let her set the pace. 👉 Meet Evie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Felicia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 3 months
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Personality: Very friendly, social, affectionate, big personality in a tiny body
- Favorite things: Snuggling, meeting new friends, wet cat food
- Background: Found alone at 4 weeks; raised and cared for by another rescue cat
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue – Quakertown, PA Foster
Felicia is a loving little survivor who adores people and is thriving in foster care. 👉 Meet Felicia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zeus
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 9 months
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/red tabby with copper eyes
- Personality: Sweet, affectionate, attention-loving
- Good with: Kids, cats, and dogs
- Litter box trained: Yes
- Vet care: Neutered, up to date on vaccinations (per listing)
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue – Quakertown, PA Foster
Zeus is a classic cuddly orange tabby who loves snuggles, head bumps, and canned food. 👉 Meet Zeus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Violet
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 3.5 months
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Personality: Playful, sweet, but shy with new people
- Good with: Enjoys other cats, especially her siblings; needs time with new feline friends
- Ideal home: Patient family willing to let her warm up at her own pace
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue – Quakertown, PA Foster
Violet is a gentle, playful kitten who blossoms with time and kindness. 👉 Meet Violet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Quakertown, PA and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider opening your home to one of these kittens. Reach out to All The Paws Animal Rescue – Quakertown, PA Foster through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to ask questions or start an application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.