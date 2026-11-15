Quakertown has some very special kittens looking for loving homes right now. All are in foster care with All The Paws Animal Rescue and are already well on their way to being wonderful family cats.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 9 months

About 9 months Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white tuxedo with a little heart on his nose

Black & white tuxedo with a little heart on his nose Personality: Laid-back, easygoing, social, friendly, snuggly

Laid-back, easygoing, social, friendly, snuggly Good with: Kids, cats, and dogs

Litter box trained: Yes

Yes Vet care: Neutered, up to date on vaccinations (per listing)

(per listing) Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue – Quakertown, PA Foster

Cody is a gentle, people-loving kitten who fits in just about anywhere and has a soft spot for canned food. 👉 Meet Cody and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 4 months

About 4 months Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Personality: Shy, slow-to-warm, bonds deeply once she trusts you

Shy, slow-to-warm, bonds deeply once she trusts you Ideal home: Patient adopter willing to give her time and gentle handling

Patient adopter willing to give her time and gentle handling Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue – Quakertown, PA Foster

Ariana is a little wallflower who will reward patience with a very special bond. 👉 Meet Ariana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 6 months

About 6 months Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Personality: Outgoing, confident, very social, talkative and cuddly but active

Outgoing, confident, very social, talkative and cuddly but active Behavior: Loves people, purrs loudly, seeks attention, explores new places easily

Loves people, purrs loudly, seeks attention, explores new places easily Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue – Quakertown, PA Foster

Danny is a bold, people-focused kitten who settles in fast and loves both affection and adventure. 👉 Meet Danny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 4.5 months

About 4.5 months Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Personality: Playful and cuddly, sweet and friendly

Playful and cuddly, sweet and friendly Good with: Kids, cats, and dogs

Litter box trained: Yes

Yes Vet care: Neutered, up to date on vaccinations (per listing)

(per listing) Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue – Quakertown, PA Foster

Archie is that perfect mix of fun and snuggles and does well in a busy family setting. 👉 Meet Archie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 12 weeks

About 12 weeks Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Personality: Very chatty, vocal, sweet once he warms up

Very chatty, vocal, sweet once he warms up Behavior: A bit shy at first, then melts with head scratches and shows his softer side

A bit shy at first, then melts with head scratches and shows his softer side Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue – Quakertown, PA Foster

Deebo fills the house with cute little chirps and will be a fun companion for someone who enjoys a talkative kitten. 👉 Meet Deebo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 4 months

About 4 months Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white tuxedo with unique nose markings

Black & white tuxedo with unique nose markings Personality: Spicy, independent, shy at first, prefers slow introductions

Spicy, independent, shy at first, prefers slow introductions Behavior: May hiss if rushed; wants to interact on her own terms

May hiss if rushed; wants to interact on her own terms Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue – Quakertown, PA Foster

Evie is perfect for someone who appreciates a sassy kitten with a big personality and is happy to let her set the pace. 👉 Meet Evie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 3 months

About 3 months Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Personality: Very friendly, social, affectionate, big personality in a tiny body

Very friendly, social, affectionate, big personality in a tiny body Favorite things: Snuggling, meeting new friends, wet cat food

Snuggling, meeting new friends, wet cat food Background: Found alone at 4 weeks; raised and cared for by another rescue cat

Found alone at 4 weeks; raised and cared for by another rescue cat Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue – Quakertown, PA Foster

Felicia is a loving little survivor who adores people and is thriving in foster care. 👉 Meet Felicia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 9 months

About 9 months Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/red tabby with copper eyes

Orange/red tabby with copper eyes Personality: Sweet, affectionate, attention-loving

Sweet, affectionate, attention-loving Good with: Kids, cats, and dogs

Litter box trained: Yes

Yes Vet care: Neutered, up to date on vaccinations (per listing)

(per listing) Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue – Quakertown, PA Foster

Zeus is a classic cuddly orange tabby who loves snuggles, head bumps, and canned food. 👉 Meet Zeus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 3.5 months

About 3.5 months Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Personality: Playful, sweet, but shy with new people

Playful, sweet, but shy with new people Good with: Enjoys other cats, especially her siblings; needs time with new feline friends

Enjoys other cats, especially her siblings; needs time with new feline friends Ideal home: Patient family willing to let her warm up at her own pace

Patient family willing to let her warm up at her own pace Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue – Quakertown, PA Foster

Violet is a gentle, playful kitten who blossoms with time and kindness. 👉 Meet Violet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Quakertown, PA and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider opening your home to one of these kittens. Reach out to All The Paws Animal Rescue – Quakertown, PA Foster through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to ask questions or start an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.