Quakertown has a nice mix of retail and member‑facing roles right now, from hands-on tire work to leading a thrift store team.

Below are several solid options if you like helping customers and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center

The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center Location: Quakertown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a busy thrift store that funds local rehabilitation programs. You’ll manage staff, hiring, scheduling, training, sales goals, and daily cash handling while keeping the store safe, stocked, and welcoming.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

Location: Quakertown, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting from $17.50/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus

Help members choose the right tires and handle mounting, balancing, and rotations in the tire bay. Good fit if you like active, hands-on work, weekly pay, and access to a full benefits package.

Employer: American Heritage Federal Credit Union

Location: Quakertown, PA

Type: Part-time (about 27 hours/week)

Salary: Not listed (rate based on experience)

Front-line role helping credit union members with accounts and basic consumer loans. Great if you enjoy financial services, want strong benefits even part-time, and can work a mix of mornings, evenings, and Saturdays.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.