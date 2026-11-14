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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Quakertown
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Quakertown, PA? These adoptable dogs are already in rescue care and hoping for a safe, loving home.
Cupcake
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black
- Adoption fee: $650 (includes transport & health certificate)
- Shelter/Rescue: Rebecca's Paws & Claws – PA transport (RPACI)
- Location details: Transported from Alabama to Pennsylvania/New England; delivered in PA and RI
- Vet care: All dogs from this rescue come fully vetted; fee includes transportation and a Health Certificate as required by law
- How to apply: Fill out an application at rpaCIrescue.org and learn more on their Facebook page: Rebecca's Paws and Claws in Remlap
👉 Meet Cupcake and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lark
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog (Red Heeler) mix
- Age: Adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White
- Adoption fee: $575
- Shelter/Rescue: All The Paws Animal Rescue – Quakertown, PA Foster
- Personality: Described as having the sweetest personality, a nice mix of playful and snuggly
- Energy level: Lower energy for her breed – enjoys romping and playtime, then settling in for snuggles
👉 Meet Lark and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boomerang
- Breed: Boxer mix
- Age: Baby (about 4 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White
- Adoption fee: $575
- Shelter/Rescue: All The Paws Animal Rescue – Quakertown, PA Foster
- Personality: Described as adorable, smart, funny, gentle, and very loving
- Energy level: Medium – playful puppy energy but also able to settle for quiet time and snuggles
👉 Meet Boomerang and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Savannah
- Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)
- Age: Baby (about 4 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Adoption fee: $575
- Shelter/Rescue: All The Paws Animal Rescue – Quakertown, PA Foster
- Personality: Quiet, gentle, very cuddly, and a big fan of snuggles
- Social traits: Very social, can be a little shy at first but warms up sweetly and seeks affection
👉 Meet Savannah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Quakertown, PA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs, or share their links so they can find their families faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.