Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Quakertown, PA? These adoptable dogs are already in rescue care and hoping for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Adoption fee: $650 (includes transport & health certificate)

(includes transport & health certificate) Shelter/Rescue: Rebecca's Paws & Claws – PA transport (RPACI)

Location details: Transported from Alabama to Pennsylvania/New England; delivered in PA and RI

Transported from Alabama to Pennsylvania/New England; delivered in Vet care: All dogs from this rescue come fully vetted ; fee includes transportation and a Health Certificate as required by law

All dogs from this rescue come ; fee includes and a as required by law How to apply: Fill out an application at rpaCIrescue.org and learn more on their Facebook page: Rebecca's Paws and Claws in Remlap

👉 Meet Cupcake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog (Red Heeler) mix

Australian Cattle Dog (Red Heeler) mix Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White Adoption fee: $575

Shelter/Rescue: All The Paws Animal Rescue – Quakertown, PA Foster

Personality: Described as having the sweetest personality , a nice mix of playful and snuggly

Described as having the , a nice mix of Energy level: Lower energy for her breed – enjoys romping and playtime, then settling in for snuggles

👉 Meet Lark and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer mix

Boxer mix Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Adoption fee: $575

Shelter/Rescue: All The Paws Animal Rescue – Quakertown, PA Foster

Personality: Described as adorable , smart , funny , gentle , and very loving

Described as , , , , and very loving Energy level: Medium – playful puppy energy but also able to settle for quiet time and snuggles

👉 Meet Boomerang and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)

Hound mix (unknown type) Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption fee: $575

Shelter/Rescue: All The Paws Animal Rescue – Quakertown, PA Foster

Personality: Quiet, gentle, very cuddly , and a big fan of snuggles

, and a big fan of snuggles Social traits: Very social, can be a little shy at first but warms up sweetly and seeks affection

👉 Meet Savannah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Quakertown, PA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs, or share their links so they can find their families faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.