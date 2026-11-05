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🏥 Quakertown Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Patient-Facing Roles
Quakertown’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big national brands to local care homes. Here are several hands-on roles where you can help patients and build real experience.
Pharmacy Technician (Part-Time)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Quakertown, PA
- Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.50 – $25.00/hour
- Application window closes: 01/04/2027
Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping fill prescriptions, support customers, and keep the pharmacy running smoothly. Great fit if you like detail work, customer service, and want a clear training path in healthcare.
Companion Caregiver (Part-Time)
- Employer: Dahabo Home Care LLC
- Location: Quakertown, PA
- Type: Part-time (~24 hrs/week)
- Pay: $15.00 – $16.00/hour
Provide social support and companionship to seniors in a facility setting—no hands-on personal care or ADLs. Ideal if you’re patient, friendly, and want meaningful work with older adults without heavy physical tasks.
Assisted Living Caregiver (Full-Time, Part-Time, Flex)
- Employer: LifeQuest – The Village at LifeQuest
- Location: Quakertown, PA
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Flex/Pool | Days, Evenings, Nights
- Pay: $17 – $24/hour (based on experience & shift differentials)
Hands-on caregiving in assisted living, helping residents with daily care, activities, and appointments. Offers Med Tech training, strong benefits, PTO, and even discounted onsite daycare, making it a solid long-term option.
If something here looks like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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