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🤝 Quakertown Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles
Quakertown has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being part of the community. These roles are hands-on, local, and pay competitively for the area.
Caregiver (DSP Companion) – Evenings, 8 hrs/week
- Employer: ALLIANCE FOR HELP
- Location: Quakertown, PA (in-person, private home)
- Type: Part-time, about 8 hours/week
- Pay: $24/hour
Support a young woman with an intellectual disability who is fully independent and working part-time. This is a true companion role: walks, simple YouTube workouts, and cooking/baking together—no personal care. Typical schedule is two evenings per week (4–8pm or 5–9pm), with rare weekend daytime shifts.
Activity Assistant – Senior Care Center
- Employer: LifeQuest Nursing Center
- Location: Quakertown, PA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, days (about 8:30am–5pm)
- Pay: Starting at $16/hour (based on experience)
Help plan and run activities that keep nursing center residents active and social. You’ll support events, outings, and daily programs, and work closely with the Activities Director and care team. Role comes with medical/dental, PTO (starts at 16 days first year), birthday off, retirement plan with match, onsite daycare discounts, and more.
Direct Support Professional (DSP) – Upper Bucks/Montgomery
- Employer: LifePath
- Location: Quakertown, PA (serving Upper Bucks/Montgomery)
- Type: Likely full/part-time shifts, 2nd & 3rd shift, every other weekend
- Pay: From $19.60/hour
Work directly with people who have developmental disabilities in homes and the community. Duties include personal care, medication support, transportation, and outings. All training is done on site, and benefits include medical, dental, vision, PTO, holiday pay, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and more. Applicants with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open that aren’t all listed in one place.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.