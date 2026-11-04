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👔 Quakertown PA Management Roles with Multiple Local Employers
Quakertown has a nice mix of hands-on and office-based leadership roles right now, from construction projects to banking and car wash operations.
Here are several Executive & Management openings in Quakertown, PA worth a look:
Senior Project Manager – Miscellaneous & Ornamental Metals
- Employer: DL Metal Design, LLC
- Location: Quakertown, PA (regional travel; hybrid may be possible)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead complex commercial metalwork projects from contract to final install. You’ll manage budgets, schedules, field crews, and an Assistant PM while working on custom builds in a fast-paced, growing fabrication company.
Assistant General Manager (Assistant Site Leader)
- Employer: Tommy's Express Car Wash
- Location: Quakertown, PA 18951 (on-site)
- Type: Full-time (32–40 hours/week)
- Pay: $17.00–$23.00 per hour + performance-based bonuses
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) match up to 4%, PTO from day one, free car washes, employee discount
Run day-to-day operations, coach a small team, and keep guests happy in a fast-paced, outdoor setting. Good fit if you like hands-on leadership, flexible schedules, and clear growth paths into higher management.
Assistant Branch Manager II – Downtown Office
- Employer: QNB Bank
- Location: Downtown Quakertown, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the Branch Manager with daily operations, staff coaching, and community-focused business development. This role is ideal if you have banking experience, enjoy mentoring a team, and want to be a visible leader in the local community.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often consider strong candidates for future openings too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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