📅 TeenTober reading challenge & contests for Quad City teens

📢 TeenTober reading & creativity fun for Quad City teens

Quad City area teens ages 11 to 19 are invited to take part in TeenTober this October.

During the month of October, you can:

Join TeenTober Reading Challenges

Enter TeenTober Contests at any Quad City area library

For the contests, teens can create:

A video

A performance

A piece of writing

A piece of art

Your entry should show your creativity and connect to the 2026 theme: “I volunteer as tribute.”

Stop by your local Quad City library in October to get details on the reading challenges and how to enter the contests.