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Quad Cities

📅 TeenTober reading challenge & contests for Quad City teens

8 days ago
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📢 TeenTober reading & creativity fun for Quad City teens

Quad City area teens ages 11 to 19 are invited to take part in TeenTober this October.

During the month of October, you can:

  • Join TeenTober Reading Challenges
  • Enter TeenTober Contests at any Quad City area library

For the contests, teens can create:

  • A video
  • A performance
  • A piece of writing
  • A piece of art

Your entry should show your creativity and connect to the 2026 theme: “I volunteer as tribute.”

Stop by your local Quad City library in October to get details on the reading challenges and how to enter the contests.

More Info: Teentober Red Carpet Premiere Party | Rock Island ...

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