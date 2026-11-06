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Quad Cities
📅 TeenTober reading challenge & contests for Quad City teens
8 days ago
📢 TeenTober reading & creativity fun for Quad City teens
Quad City area teens ages 11 to 19 are invited to take part in TeenTober this October.
During the month of October, you can:
- Join TeenTober Reading Challenges
- Enter TeenTober Contests at any Quad City area library
For the contests, teens can create:
- A video
- A performance
- A piece of writing
- A piece of art
Your entry should show your creativity and connect to the 2026 theme: “I volunteer as tribute.”
Stop by your local Quad City library in October to get details on the reading challenges and how to enter the contests.
More Info: Teentober Red Carpet Premiere Party | Rock Island ...
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