Q2 Billings Area Weather: More smoky sunshine and warmth on Tuesday

Our weather has been much quieter the last couple days in Montana and Wyoming due to a ridge of high pressure overhead, but unfortunately that same ridge won't allow the smoke and haze from area fires to leave our area. Air Quality Alerts are in effect through at least Tuesday afternoon for northern Wyoming and southwest Montana.

Despite the smoke and haze in the air, we'll also have copious amounts of sunshine above that dingy layer. Highs will be warmer than average and warmer than the last several days both on Tuesday and Wednesday. The haze and smoke should be a little thinner by Wednesday afternoon as a trough of low pressure moves toward the northern Rockies.

We can expect increasing clouds Thursday, Friday and early Saturday as that trough of low pressure moves mainly over southern Canada. We can expect a downturn in our high temperatures, but they'll remain above average, and little to no rain will fall in our area. Our sky will clear again Sunday and early next Monday with warming high temperatures.