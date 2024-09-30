'A wonderful journey': Billings Bronze completes their final sculpture

BILLINGS — After 35 years of business, Billings Bronze has closed its shop and completed its final sculpture on Sunday.

Owner Calvin Paulson has been running the shop with his wife, Rane Paulson, but he is now retiring.

“It's been an interesting business. It's been good living for us. [It's] the end now," said Paulson.

Locally, their work has been featured all over town, with the most notable piece being the bronze of Dan Mortenson in front of MetraPark. However, the foundry's talents have extended across the globe.

“We've met a lot of people. We've done a lot of country western stars. Garth Brooks has been in the foundry. Tanya Tucker's been here," said Paulson. “We have stuff in Florida and California, overseas we have a lot of stuff. I've done stuff for the king of Jordan. It's been an interesting job.”

The final piece finished on Sunday was an 11-piece caribou sculpture created by artist Peter Sawatzky, who has been working with Billings Bronze for nearly 20 years.

“They've been great people to me. I'm very gracious for them," said Sawatzky. "They're like my family."

The Canadian artist first discovered them after searching for a foundry to cast a large sculpture he wanted to make and was recommended to them by another foundry in Bozeman.

"I said, 'Well, I've never heard of them,' and he said, 'Well, they don't advertise. It's just word of mouth, and they can do as good a job in large pieces as anybody in the country,'" said Sawatzky.

Having owned a foundry himself, Sawatzky and Paulson created an effortless partnership. He would visit three to four times a year to complete several pieces.

“They did a lot of my work over the years, the majority of my work,” said Sawatzky. “I became at home. I felt comfortable here the minute I walked in. I felt like I was in my own foundry."

After nearly four decades, Billings Bronze has had a long and eventful run. In February of 2018, the foundry burnt down, losing years of hard work.

“When I saw it on the news, how it was burning, I knew every inch of this place and it was terrifying actually. I probably sat and cried for an hour," said Sawatzky. "It was one of my toughest days."



However, despite their struggles, the Paulsons kept moving forward. Now, this was the fourth caribou piece Paulson had done with Sawatzky and decided it would be his last.

“We just decided this was a big project. I told Peter I'd get it done for him, and so we ended up and we got it done for him and we're going to say, 'That's it,'" said Paulson.

The piece will be placed in a sculpture garden in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada. Several other pieces Sawatzky worked on at the foundry will also be featured, but Sunday's final showing was filled with bittersweet emotion for him.

“It's been a bit of a tough day. It's been emotional. It's a happy time to have this finished, but it's a sad time," said Sawatzky.

Paulson was relieved to have completed the piece but knows he will likely stay busy through his retirement.

“It feels really good to have that sculpture sitting out there, and I can sleep in in the morning, but I have plenty to keep me busy," said Paulson.

Paulson and Sawatzky have not only welded bronze together but a lasting friendship that will forge on well past retirement.

“It's been a wonderful journey, and we will stay friends forever. No matter what," said Sawatzky.

The Paulson family sold the property where the foundry used to be. With their current shop, they hope they can one day pass it on to another welder who can run a similar business and keep a new legacy alive.

“Billings is home. We'll be here. We know a lot of people through the business, so we'll still be here,” said Paulson.