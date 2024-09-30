Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Q2 News

    'A wonderful journey': Billings Bronze completes their final sculpture

    By Isabel Spartz,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M4gSF_0vokORX900

    BILLINGS — After 35 years of business, Billings Bronze has closed its shop and completed its final sculpture on Sunday.

    Owner Calvin Paulson has been running the shop with his wife, Rane Paulson, but he is now retiring.

    “It's been an interesting business. It's been good living for us. [It's] the end now," said Paulson.

    Locally, their work has been featured all over town, with the most notable piece being the bronze of Dan Mortenson in front of MetraPark. However, the foundry's talents have extended across the globe.

    “We've met a lot of people. We've done a lot of country western stars. Garth Brooks has been in the foundry. Tanya Tucker's been here," said Paulson. “We have stuff in Florida and California, overseas we have a lot of stuff. I've done stuff for the king of Jordan. It's been an interesting job.”

    The final piece finished on Sunday was an 11-piece caribou sculpture created by artist Peter Sawatzky, who has been working with Billings Bronze for nearly 20 years.

    “They've been great people to me. I'm very gracious for them," said Sawatzky. "They're like my family."

    The Canadian artist first discovered them after searching for a foundry to cast a large sculpture he wanted to make and was recommended to them by another foundry in Bozeman.

    "I said, 'Well, I've never heard of them,' and he said, 'Well, they don't advertise. It's just word of mouth, and they can do as good a job in large pieces as anybody in the country,'" said Sawatzky.

    Having owned a foundry himself, Sawatzky and Paulson created an effortless partnership. He would visit three to four times a year to complete several pieces.

    “They did a lot of my work over the years, the majority of my work,” said Sawatzky. “I became at home. I felt comfortable here the minute I walked in. I felt like I was in my own foundry."

    After nearly four decades, Billings Bronze has had a long and eventful run. In February of 2018, the foundry burnt down, losing years of hard work.

    “When I saw it on the news, how it was burning, I knew every inch of this place and it was terrifying actually. I probably sat and cried for an hour," said Sawatzky. "It was one of my toughest days."

    However, despite their struggles, the Paulsons kept moving forward. Now, this was the fourth caribou piece Paulson had done with Sawatzky and decided it would be his last.

    “We just decided this was a big project. I told Peter I'd get it done for him, and so we ended up and we got it done for him and we're going to say, 'That's it,'" said Paulson.

    The piece will be placed in a sculpture garden in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada. Several other pieces Sawatzky worked on at the foundry will also be featured, but Sunday's final showing was filled with bittersweet emotion for him.

    “It's been a bit of a tough day. It's been emotional. It's a happy time to have this finished, but it's a sad time," said Sawatzky.

    Paulson was relieved to have completed the piece but knows he will likely stay busy through his retirement.

    “It feels really good to have that sculpture sitting out there, and I can sleep in in the morning, but I have plenty to keep me busy," said Paulson.

    Paulson and Sawatzky have not only welded bronze together but a lasting friendship that will forge on well past retirement.

    “It's been a wonderful journey, and we will stay friends forever. No matter what," said Sawatzky.

    The Paulson family sold the property where the foundry used to be. With their current shop, they hope they can one day pass it on to another welder who can run a similar business and keep a new legacy alive.

    “Billings is home. We'll be here. We know a lot of people through the business, so we'll still be here,” said Paulson.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Hate Children
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment4 days ago
    Yellowstone National Park releases bodycam footage of July 4 fatal shooting
    Q2 News13 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja41 minutes ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Montana man to be sentenced for creating then cloning giant hybrid sheep
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com2 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA3 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs That Marry For Love
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment8 days ago
    Watch Kris Kristofferson's Final Emotional Performance At Willie Nelson's Birthday Party
    Wide Open Country2 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King3 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson9 hours ago
    Remembering former President Jimmy Carter's mark on Yellowstone National Park
    Q2 News23 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    City in settlement talks over street maintenance lawsuit
    Montana Free Press2 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 hours ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy