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China’s Singles’ Day Sells Robots, AI Credits and a Little Help Around the House
By PYMNTS,13 days ago
The real Ning Zetao showed up on a shopping livestream to flex his muscles. So did his artificial intelligence double. The former world champion swimmer was one of six celebrities and creators whose digital likenesses took turns hosting broadcasts for Tmall’s Singles’ Day promotion, according to Shenzhen Commercial Daily. For once, a celebrity endorsement came with its own understudy.