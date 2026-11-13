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Costco Trusts AI to Reorder Drugs. Most Retailers Won’t
By PYMNTS,11 days ago
A pharmacy that runs out of a drug loses the prescription. A pharmacy that overpays a supplier loses the margin. Costco put artificial intelligence (AI) on both problems. The warehouse retailer’s pharmacy inventory system now compares prescription drug prices across vendors and “autonomously and predictively reorders inventory,” Ron Vachris, Costco’s president and CEO, said Dec. 11, 2025, on the company’s fiscal first-quarter 2026 earnings call, PYMNTS reported. The change improved in-stock levels to more than 98%, he said.