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Fed Raises Check Fees as Businesses Keep Writing Them
By PYMNTS,10 days ago
Paper checks remain a way of life for some of the businesses where banks have the most room to convert supplier payments. Small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) operating for at least 20 years made 54% of their vendor and supplier payments by check, the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Ready for Change: Why Nearly Half of SMBs Want to Ditch Cash and Checks” found in February. Checks accounted for 41% of payments in construction and utilities and 40% in professional services.