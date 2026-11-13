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AI Law Firm Crosby Bids for Weil Gotshal’s Name and Data
By PYMNTS,11 days ago
A two-year-old an AI-native law firm startup is making a bid for the name and internal data of a 95-year-old Wall Street law firm. Crosby made the offer for the trademark, brand and some internal data of Weil, Gotshal & Manges, TechCrunch reported Oct. 30. The data wasn’t specified and terms weren’t disclosed. Less than two weeks later, Weil’s partners voted Tuesday (Nov. 10) to dissolve the firm, Bloomberg Law reported.