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IAB Launches New Framework to Track When AI Influences or Completes Purchases
By PYMNTS,10 days ago
The framework, the AI-Era Attribution Blueprint, provides a way to classify AI’s role in a conversion and evaluate which parties can claim credit for it, the release said. The AI-Era Attribution Blueprint asks who or what created the intent, made the decision and completed the purchase; classifies each conversion as Human-Owned, AI-Assisted or AI-Executed; and provides a pathway to determine which parties are eligible for a decision claim or a contributory claim as well as what evidence each claim requires, per the release.