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Microsoft’s Outlook Outage Exposes Tech Dependencies CFOs Aren’t Pricing In
By PYMNTS,8 days ago
Microsoft released fixes Tuesday (Nov. 10) for 1,093 security vulnerabilities, including 63 classified as critical and 535 involving privilege escalation, KrebsOnSecurity reported. The release included a previously exploited Outlook vulnerability, identified as CVE-2026-124194. Two days later, Thursday (Nov. 12), a widespread Microsoft 365 outage disrupted Outlook, Teams and other services...