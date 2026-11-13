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State Attorneys General Say $183.5 Million Settlement Requires Acima to Overhaul Rental-Purchase Practices
By PYMNTS,8 days ago
A multistate settlement that 43 states reached with rent-to-own company Acima Digital requires the firm to address practices that the states alleged included misleading consumers about its agreements and deceptively marking up prices, the Office of the Attorney General of Connecticut said in a Thursday (Nov. 12) press release. Acima...
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