undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Affirm CEO Expects AI Shopping Agents to Favor Interest-Free Installments
By PYMNTS,8 days ago
Affirm CEO Max Levchin expects more purchases to be financed with interest-free installment loans as consumers delegate shopping to artificial intelligence agents. He said agents comparing payment options could steer shoppers toward loans that spread out the purchase price without adding interest. Those plans accounted for 28% of Affirm’s gross merchandise volume in the September quarter. Interest-bearing loans accounted for 72%.