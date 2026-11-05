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Visa Finds AI Models Fail 43% of Shopping Test Runs
By PYMNTS,7 days ago
Among the best-performing AI models, 82.2% of test runs passed, while among the worst-performing models, 28.9% of test runs passed, the release said. These are some of the findings of Visa’s new industry benchmark for AI shopping, Visa Agentic Commerce Benchmark, which is designed to create a roadmap for industry players to deliver better agentic shopping experiences. The test can also be used by consumers, the release said.