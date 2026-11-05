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Payment Processors Compete on Checkout With Passkeys
By PYMNTS,7 days ago
A shopper taps “Pay” with a card they’ve already saved. The retailer has the card details, but the purchase may still require the shopper to confirm it’s really them. The requirement might typically demand a series of steps, such as entering a code sent by text, opening a banking app or, on an eligible purchase, confirming with the fingerprint, face scan or PIN they use to unlock their device.