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Oscar Health Focuses on Workforce Shifts as Revenues Jump 70%
By PYMNTS,6 days ago
Reporting its third-quarter results Thursday (Nov. 5), the health plan carrier highlighted how macroeconomic workforce shifts — driven by those workers as well as early retirees — are guiding how Americans purchase insurance. The earnings showed the company’s revenues rising 70% to $5.1 billion, with its membership ticking up from 2.1 million to 2.6 million.