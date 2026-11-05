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Walmart Adds 300 Sites to Drone Delivery Network
By PYMNTS,6 days ago
Walmart, which said in the release that it has the largest drone delivery program in the country, has teamed with Zipline on drone deliveries since 2021. “We see customers try drone delivery for the novelty and then continue to come back to it for the convenience when they need something in minutes,” Greg Cathey, Walmart’s senior vice president for eCommerce fulfillment transformation, said in the release. “Walmart’s stores put us close to the communities we serve. With Zipline, we can build on that proximity and bring this fast delivery option to even more customers across the country.”