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Crypto Faces Tougher Congress as Financial Pressures Mount
By PYMNTS,6 days ago
Artificial intelligence (AI) is not the only technology facing a rockier road in Washington after the midterm elections. With Democrats winning control of both chambers of Congress, the crypto industry faces greater scrutiny and a narrowing opportunity to secure the federal market rules it has sought, even as financial pressures weaken investor appetite for digital assets.