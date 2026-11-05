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Priority Commerce: College Sports Payments Need More Than Signed Contracts
By PYMNTS,4 days ago
College sports programs can have enough revenue committed to pay their athletes and still lack the cash when payments come due. The timing mismatch runs through the financial administration of athlete compensation. Media revenue, sponsorships and other university sources fund revenue sharing. Third-party marketing deals fund name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation. The money supporting those commitments doesn’t necessarily arrive on the athlete’s scheduled payday.