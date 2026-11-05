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Huntington Platform Unifies Distributed Treasury Operations
By PYMNTS,6 days ago
Developed in collaboration with Kyriba, a FinTech focused on liquidity performance, Huntington’s new Intelligent Treasury platform unifies those distributed treasury operations and enables clients to view balances and transactions, build cash forecasts, initiate support payments and track payment acknowledgements, according to the release. With these capabilities, Intelligent Treasury is...