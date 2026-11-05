undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Midterm Results Set Stage for Tougher Cybersecurity and AI Oversight
By PYMNTS,4 days ago
Democratic control of Congress is expected to bring closer scrutiny of federal cybersecurity staffing, government use of artificial intelligence (AI) surveillance and technology companies’ safety practices, shifting Washington’s technology agenda toward oversight when the new Congress convenes in January. The election results give Democrats investigative authority in both...