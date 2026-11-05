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Klarna Targets Scam Calls With New Verification Tool
By PYMNTS,3 days ago
Pay later and digital finance firm Klarna made its anti-scam call tool, Call Status Detection, live worldwide, according to a Thursday (Nov. 5) press release. The tool lets users check whether someone calling them is truly from Klarna and is now available in the 26 markets where Klarna operates, the release said. If a customer takes a call from someone claiming to be from Klarna, they can open the Klarna app and check the banner at the top of the screen. If the banner is green, the call is verified. An amber banner means Klarna cannot verify the caller, and the user should end the call.