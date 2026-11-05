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Firmly Lands $15 Million as Investors Back the Merchant Side of Agentic Commerce
By PYMNTS,3 days ago
Artificial intelligence agents are becoming a new place to shop faster than merchants can plug into them. Analysts expect AI-driven traffic to retail sites in the United States to grow 130% year over year this holiday season, according to a Thursday (Nov. 5) press release provided to PYMNTS from firmly, a Seattle startup. But every AI assistant, marketplace, social platform and agent framework has its own way of asking a store what it sells and how to buy it. Selling through any one of them means connecting the product catalog, inventory, pricing, payments and checkout. Selling through all of them means doing that work over and over, and most merchants don’t have the engineering resources to do it even once.