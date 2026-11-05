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Tungsten CEO Says It’s Time B2B Networks Gave Suppliers a Voice
By PYMNTS,3 days ago
The buyer-supplier network has always had a gap between its promise and its payoff. The buyer picks the platform. The supplier may pay to participate. In return, the supplier gets the buyer’s invoice format, the buyer’s approval process, the buyer’s terms and the buyer’s payment schedule, with very little visibility into when payments will arrive. The network was designed to be a two-sided marketplace. In practice, being connected isn’t the same as making it easier to pay — or get paid.