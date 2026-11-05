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5 Ways the CFO’s Cash Playbook Is Being Rewritten
By PYMNTS,3 days ago
Corporate finance has spent the past several years pursuing a straightforward ambition. Get cash moving faster. And by many measures, the strategy is working. Data in “Time to Cash: What Two Years of Data Say About Faster Cash and Rising Risk,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report produced in collaboration with J.P. Morgan, found that nearly 9 in 10 CFOs surveyed (87%) say their overall cash flow cycle improved over the past year, while 80% shortened their cash conversion cycle.