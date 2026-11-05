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Payment Hubs Gain Ground as 35% of Financial Institutions Plan Adoption
By PYMNTS,3 days ago
Banks can give customers more payment choices without giving them more decisions to make. That’s the opportunity outlined in “Why Multi-Rail Strategy Is Banking’s Next Competitive Edge,” an October PYMNTS Intelligence report produced in collaboration with The Clearing House. The report examines how banks can coordinate cards, automated clearing house payments, instant transfers, wires and digital assets. Its third key finding puts the emphasis on how banks select and manage those networks. Connecting to more systems creates options. Choosing the right one for each transaction can turn those options into better service. Think of it as a navigation app that selects a route based on the destination and current conditions. Customers specify what they need, while the bank handles the details.