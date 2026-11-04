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Why B2B Payments Need Proof Beyond the Invoice
By PYMNTS,2 days ago
A familiar email conversation can give a fraudulent payment request all the credibility it needs. A fraudster inside a business email account can study invoices, approval limits and payment timing, then join an existing conversation with instructions that divert the funds. Artificial intelligence helps criminals do that research in seconds, Bottomline Senior Risk and Fraud Officer Katie Elliott told PYMNTS, giving them the details needed to imitate routine business communications.