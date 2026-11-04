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62% of Finance Leaders Struggle to Keep Cash Flow Forecasts on Track
By PYMNTS,2 days ago
A company doesn’t need rising sales to lose a clear view of its cash, and that gives finance leaders a reason to improve visibility before growth returns. That’s a central finding of “Growth and Scaling: The Corporate Finance Inflection Point,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report produced in collaboration with Fynapse. The August edition of The 2026 Certainty Project draws on a survey of 60 CFOs and senior finance executives at U.S. companies with annual revenue between $100 million and $1 billion. It finds that new products, suppliers and transactions can complicate financial operations even when revenue stays flat. Cash flow forecasting feels that pressure first. Like a windshield in heavy rain, a financial view becomes less useful when the details ahead are hard to see.