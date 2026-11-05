📅 Free Fall Fest & pumpkin chunkin’ at Eden Mill Nov. 7

📅 Free Fall Fest with pumpkin chunkin’ in Pylesville

Bring the family out to Fall Fest on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM at Eden Mill, 1617 Eden Mill Road, Pylesville, MD 21132.

Enjoy free admission and lots of free activities:

Watch pumpkins launched from a trebuchet

Visit the nature center , historic grist mill museum , and educational garden

, , and Play the Passport Scavenger Hunt

Check out educational displays, crafts with Eden Mill’s Master Gardeners, tattoos, gourd hunt, corn grinding, live animals, games, and prizes

They’ll be collecting non-perishable food and personal care items for the Mason Dixon Food Bank at the welcome table.

Bring some cash if you’d like to:

Buy food from food trucks

Purchase a pumpkin for the pumpkin chunkin’ launch

Please park at Winter Farm; shuttle buses will take you to the event.