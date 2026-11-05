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Pylesville
📅 Free Fall Fest & pumpkin chunkin’ at Eden Mill Nov. 7
4 days ago
📅 Free Fall Fest with pumpkin chunkin’ in Pylesville
Bring the family out to Fall Fest on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM at Eden Mill, 1617 Eden Mill Road, Pylesville, MD 21132.
Enjoy free admission and lots of free activities:
- Watch pumpkins launched from a trebuchet
- Visit the nature center, historic grist mill museum, and educational garden
- Play the Passport Scavenger Hunt
- Check out educational displays, crafts with Eden Mill’s Master Gardeners, tattoos, gourd hunt, corn grinding, live animals, games, and prizes
They’ll be collecting non-perishable food and personal care items for the Mason Dixon Food Bank at the welcome table.
Bring some cash if you’d like to:
- Buy food from food trucks
- Purchase a pumpkin for the pumpkin chunkin’ launch
Please park at Winter Farm; shuttle buses will take you to the event.
More Info: Calendar • Fall Fest
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