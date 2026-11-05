Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Pylesville

📅 Free Fall Fest & pumpkin chunkin’ at Eden Mill Nov. 7

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2pah_1GnNLAG700

📅 Free Fall Fest with pumpkin chunkin’ in Pylesville

Bring the family out to Fall Fest on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM at Eden Mill, 1617 Eden Mill Road, Pylesville, MD 21132.

Enjoy free admission and lots of free activities:

  • Watch pumpkins launched from a trebuchet
  • Visit the nature center, historic grist mill museum, and educational garden
  • Play the Passport Scavenger Hunt
  • Check out educational displays, crafts with Eden Mill’s Master Gardeners, tattoos, gourd hunt, corn grinding, live animals, games, and prizes

They’ll be collecting non-perishable food and personal care items for the Mason Dixon Food Bank at the welcome table.

Bring some cash if you’d like to:

  • Buy food from food trucks
  • Purchase a pumpkin for the pumpkin chunkin’ launch

Please park at Winter Farm; shuttle buses will take you to the event.

More Info: Calendar • Fall Fest

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments