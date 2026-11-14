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Prince William Living Invites Local Businesses to Share Their Stories for Small Business Saturday
2 days ago
Prince William Living is celebrating Small Business Saturday with complimentary promotional merchandise and an opportunity for 10 local businesses to be featured online. The businesses that line our streets, welcome our neighbors and serve our families help give Greater Prince William its character. This holiday season, Prince William Living wants to help more people discover the local entrepreneurs behind those storefronts and services.