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Call to Action: Local Volunteer Opportunities
9 days ago
Greetings, Prince William! As we head into the weekend, let’s look at the upcoming events and volunteer opportunities:. The Town of Dumfries is inviting community organizations, local businesses, families, and individuals to participate in its Annual Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This beloved community tradition features festive floats, marching bands, and a special visit from Santa Claus along Main Street. Whether you’d like to join the parade or volunteer behind the scenes, there are plenty of ways to get involved and help make this year’s celebration memorable. There are multiple volunteer spots available! Sign up today and be part of bringing this holiday tradition to life: tinyurl.com/muup3afs.